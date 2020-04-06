Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APYX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of APYX opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

