Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQMS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 919.06%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

