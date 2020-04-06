ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.70.

ARCB stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $429.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

