Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.71.

ARCH stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $471.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Arch Coal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arch Coal by 577.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Coal by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,070 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

