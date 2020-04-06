Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

ARCC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $486,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

