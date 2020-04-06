Argus Boosts DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $148.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.86.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 706,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,193,000 after buying an additional 227,564 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

