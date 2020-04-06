ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARR. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.54%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,226.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $194,015. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

