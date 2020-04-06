Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

