Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

ASPN stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

