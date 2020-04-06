Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) PT Lowered to $0.15 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.20 to $0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut Athabasca Oil to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

ATHOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.84.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

