Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Hits $3,743.02

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $3,743.02 and $5.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

