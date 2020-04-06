Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after buying an additional 500,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $31,935,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $31,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.