Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlanticus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of Atlanticus worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

