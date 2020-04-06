Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atomera from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

ATOM opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 2,495.31%. Research analysts expect that Atomera will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $28,965.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atomera stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Atomera worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

