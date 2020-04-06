ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$14.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.45 million. Analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$1,284,631.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at C$764,251.90.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

