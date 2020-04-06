AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in AT&T were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

NYSE:T traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.95. 23,243,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.