AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.79.

AT&T stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 17,332,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

