Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In related news, SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $429,273.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,375 shares of company stock worth $431,447 in the last ninety days. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $277,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

