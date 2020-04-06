Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after buying an additional 3,573,880 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

