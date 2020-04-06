Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get Autoweb alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered Autoweb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.22.

AUTO stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Autoweb has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.