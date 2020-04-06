Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AVDL stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

