B. Riley Trims Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price to $15.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.53.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

