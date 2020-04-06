Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.77 ($27.64).

Shares of DEQ opened at €12.35 ($14.36) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 1 year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $687.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.42.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

