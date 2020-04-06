Berenberg Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €15.50 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €15.50 ($18.02) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.16 ($19.96).

AOX stock traded up €0.61 ($0.71) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €12.94 ($15.05). 514,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

