Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.59.

BRY stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.43%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

