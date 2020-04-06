Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.24.

BYND stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. 2,083,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,600. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

