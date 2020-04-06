BidaskClub Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 734,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,823. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

