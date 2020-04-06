Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Big Yellow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

