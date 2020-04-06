BitGuild PLAT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75,820.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $6,995.16 and approximately $75,820.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

