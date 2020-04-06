BLOCKv (VEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $570,163.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX and Upbit. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $570,163.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, OKEx, Tidex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.