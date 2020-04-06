BMO Capital Markets Trims Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Target Price to $41.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 83.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth $1,582,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

