BOScoin (BOS) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $48,405.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00067678 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

