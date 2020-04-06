Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,846. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 245.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 104,673 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,613,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.