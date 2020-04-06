Brady Corp (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 30th

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of BRC opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

