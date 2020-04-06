Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.39 Million

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post $130.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $120.65 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $128.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $472.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.59 million to $518.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $496.88 million, with estimates ranging from $465.16 million to $532.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 77,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.06. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.