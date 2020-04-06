Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,025,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 105.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

