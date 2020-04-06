Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $528.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

