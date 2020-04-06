Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,080,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.