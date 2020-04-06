British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTLCY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

