Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,938 shares of company stock valued at $122,227,677. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $14.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.67. 1,400,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,796. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

