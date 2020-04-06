Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

VIAC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 6,131,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,643,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

