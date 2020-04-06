Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $7.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.21 billion and the lowest is $6.59 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $29.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.71 billion to $29.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,131,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

