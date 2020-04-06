BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRP by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.