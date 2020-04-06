BTIG Research Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $52.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Etsy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of ETSY traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 367,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

