Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BURCA stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.41. Burnham has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.