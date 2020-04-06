Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFST. BidaskClub cut Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Business First Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.08. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.