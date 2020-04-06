Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BZZUF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

