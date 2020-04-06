C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.31.

Shares of CHRW traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 729,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,696. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $100,417,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

