C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

CHRW stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,657,000 after buying an additional 507,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

