Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 10,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.